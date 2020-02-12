Global  

Jeff Madden on GDCI 11-8

Jeff Madden on GDCI 11-8


&lt;&lt;clay gordon>>chef jeff madden joins us in the kitchen this morning!&lt;&lt;lauren rainson>> welcome back, chef madden!

What are we cooking today?

&lt;&lt;(kemp 208 is proud to have executive chef jeff madden head up our culinary team.

Jeff is a 2011 graduate of the cullinary institute of america.

After graduating jeff was the sous chef at midland country club in midland texas, then the sous chef at country club of peoria.

Jeff is a member of the american chef association and has earned 3 bronze medals in competions.

Jeff loves working with the freshest ingredients available, locally sourced when possible.

His talent at pairing foods is amazing and results in some wonderful cullinary dishes.)>> &lt;&lt;lindsey mills>>we'll post all of this information on our website - ci proud dot com.




