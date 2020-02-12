El Paso County prepared for large turnout

Full] daniel daniel: after record--breaking early voting numbers... the el paso county elections department says its ready for the rush on this election day.

[take: open] daniel open nc9 today's daniela pardo is live in the newsroom with more.

Good morning, daniela... [take: daniela live] daniela live good morning, daniel -- the polls open in about half an hour and close at 7 o'clock tonight.

There are approximately 150 polling sites across el paso county.

[take vo number: vt-11] vo however, you must vote at your assigned precinct today -- whichis different from early voting.

If you're not sure where to go, you can check by going to epcountyvotes.com.

Lise wise, who leads the county's elections department asks voters to please be patient if they're in a long line.

She says during early voting, some waited an average of 15-20 minutes at the busiest site, which was bassett place.

Also, be prepared by taking the right documents with you before you go vote.

[take sot number: vt-12 outcue: ..registration certificate to: 0:12 duration:0:12] sot full wise: "make sure that you either have one form of the 7 forms of acceptable id that we've asked for in the past, or a supporting document, utility bill, a paycheck, your registration certificate" [take: cont vo] cont vo those 7 forms of id wise mentioned include a texas driver's license, military id card, or your u.s. birth certificate.

' a complete list can be found on our website, elpasoproud.com.

[take: daniela live] daniela live so if you didn't vote early, again the polls are open for 12 hours -- from 7am to 7pm.

It's important to mention you need to in line by 7 o'clock in order to cast your ballot.

And tonight we'll see if the borderland can break another record this year for election day turnout.

[take: split] split reporting live in the newsroom, daniela pardo, nc9 today.// [insert: 2 on 2] [take: 2-shot] daniel 2-shot daniel: (time) coming up... [take: vo (cg built in)] vo how the