Top Trenders 1108

Top Stories 1108 top stories from overnight
Top Trenders 1108

24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) you can vote from almost anywhere via absentee ballot, even outer space!

Nasa says astronaut shane kimbrough recently filed his ballot for the presidential election on board the international space station.

So how does an astronaut vote when they know they'll be orbiting the earth on election day?

About a year before launch, astronauts select which elections they wish to participate in.

Six months later, they receive an application for an absentee ballot.

### ((jaclyn)) election numbers out of florida show more people there have voted early than turned out for the entire 2000 election!

Early voting ended yesterday in the swing state-- and the numbers so far show... six- point-four million floridians voted early or absentee.

Just five-point-nine million total people voted in the disputed 2000 election between george w-bush and al gore.

That means more than half of floridians have already voted!

### ((jaclyn)) america will decide who will be moving into the white house..

But preparations are already being made for inauguration day.

A fence is erected on the north side of the white house.

Inside the perimeter, workers are building what will be the reviewing stand for the parade.

The secret service, fbi....fema and other agencies have been planning the event for months.

### ((jaclyn)) if you are feeling stressed out by the election, you are far from alone.

If you are experiencing election-related anxiety, here are some things you can do: read enough to stay informed, but don't binge on political news.

Take some time for activities that recharge you.

Concentrate on daily tasks and stick with healthy habits.

Try not to worry about the outcome of the vote - instead, take action on issues that matter to you.

### ((jaclyn)) just when you thought the ken bone fandom fizzled, he is once again trending on twitter, this time with help from izod.

Use #myvote2016 as you are tweeting , it comes with a ken bone emoji other hashtags #election2016 #electionday businesses are getting into the election spirit by offering deals and freebies as you head out today to vote.

Show your "i voted" sticker at krispy kreme and you will receive a free donut other national brands offering deals include, white castle, gold's gym, great american receive a free donut other national brands offering deals include, white castle, gold's gym, great american cookie and zip car.

((marissa)) great american cookie and zip car.

((marissa))




