Brisk voter turnout as polls open

Right now you're taking a look at the first votes cast for 2016.

This is the traditional midnight vote in dixville notch-- new hampshire where every registered voter in the town has already cast their ballot.

12 people live there-- eight of those 12 voted.

The results are already in.

Hillary clinton beat donald trump by a landslide -- four votes to two.gary johnson also received one vote.the eighth vote was a write-in for someone who isn't even running for president -- mitt romney.

We've got a look at one of the last polls - on this election day.

Numbers from fox news show hillary clinton up by four points - over her republican rival donald trump.

And as of a few minutes ago--the polls in virginia are open.

Millions of americans will decide today who will lead the country for the next four years.

W-f-x-r's charlie cooper is live in salem this morning with what you can expect to see as you cast your ballot good morning--as we know it's today.

Are expected to head to the polls to cast their votes and make their voices heard.

See on the ballot this morning -five candidates are running for president but there are two front runners -democratic nominee hillary clintondonald - gary johnson-- ballot are libertarian nominee -the green party's presidential nominee jill stein -and independent candidate evan mcmullinyou can also write-in a candidate whose name does not appear on the ballot.

You'll also be voting for a congressman or congresswoman to serve your congressional district for a two-year terms. the big ones are the 5th-- 6th and 9th districts.-5th district - thomas garrett -jane dittmar -6th district -bob goodlatte -kai degner -9th district -morgan griffith -derek kitts you'll also be voting on two proposed state constitutional amendments.the first would put virginia's right-to-work law into the constitution-- voting yes to that means you believe people should have the right to take a job without being forced to join a union.the second is meant to help families of first responders killed in the line of duty by allowing local governments to excuse their spouses from having to pay property taxes.

Some things you'll want to know before heading to the polls include - your polling location-remember to bring acceptible forms of identification-know that curbside voting is available to the elderly and disabled polls are open today from 6 a-m to 7 p-m of course everyone is encouraged to exercise their right to vote.

Expect long lines and just make sure you're in line by 7 p-m tonight and you vote.

Charlie what's the crowds looking like out there this morning?

And as people get ready to cast their vote..

Safety at the polls - is a major concern for officials.local law enforcement says there are no known threats to polling places in virginia.but just as a precaution - the city of salem will have additional police on hand at the sites.

Roanoke city and roanoke county tell us they will not have extra security... but they say officers will patrol sites - and send more security