Woman found dead with child inside home

Kathryn: a developing story tonight... the woman found dead in a southwest fresno home sunday has been identified.

Kathryn: the coroner confirmed she is 22-year-old "suzanne nicole noriega."

Her family tells eyewitness news that the mother of two was also four months pregnant.

Now the search is on for the suspect in her death.

Cbs 47 "joe moelle" is live outside fresno police headquarters with the latest...joe.

Joe: the search is on... police say they have a person of interest who they believe may be the suspect.

They are trying to interview the only other person they believe was in the home at the time...which was the victims two year old child.

We spoke to one nieghbor who just can not believe this happened right next door.

I just didn't expect anything like that to happen you know right next door.

Doris rodriquez lives on thorne ave in southwest fresno.

Doris rodriquez, concerned neighbor the little girls came to look for her, their sister and they started screaming.

Sunday night...a woman in the house yards away from her home was found dead....police believe she was killed.

Monday she was identified as 22- year-old suzanne nicole noriega.

Family provided us with these photos of her.....we were in contact with her mother who told us noriega had two small children and was four months pregnant.

01:14:38 i saw they were all crying i knew something bad had happened.

Police wont say how she was killed...but have ruled this a homicide.

But....also in the home during the incident sunday night was one of noriega's children.

Lt.

David madrigal, fresno police department during the investigation they realized there was a two-year-old child left behind in the residence during when the crime was committed.

Police say the child was not harmed.

They are now actively following leads and looking at a possible suspect of interest.

01:01:55 this crime does appear that it is a specific crime directly related to the victim and the suspect it does not appear to be random act of violence.

Police do not know how long noriega was dead inside the home before she was discovered.

They are looking for witnesses and trying to interview the two-year-old child.

01:15:17 seemed like a nice person.

Rodriguez says this is all too close too home.

01"15:59 it is just something that people don't plan on having happen.

Joe: police are asking for the public's help.

If you have any information call crime stoppers at 498-stop.

As soon as we learn more information on this case we will pass it on.

Live in downtown fresno joe moeller.

