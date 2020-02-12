Global  

Bulldogs' Novil key in defensive efforts

Wylie's Dion Novil is a key asset to the defensive front that the Bulldogs hope will help lead them to a deep playoff run.
Graham... meanwhile...the postseason is finally here for high school football... and a time of year usually not happening without the wylie bulldogs being involved..

For the 23rd consecutive season..the bulldogs are playoff bound this week..... entering the postseason.... off a district championship..

Wylie has been a dominat force, and to no suprise... has a lot of attention recently on its defense.

They gave up just 3 points to stephenvill last friday...and a player who's really grown with that group is dion novil.

The senior has been a work horse...and comes into the playoffs as a guy with big responsibility to keep the bulldog train rolling..

"he plays defensive end and plays noseguard for us some so when he's in the game, especially at noseguard or defensive tackle, he's going to draw a double team.

So he's got to play well in these playoffs.

If we want to keep playing, and if we want to be successful friday, then he's got to be a force on that defensive line."

And the bulldogs will get..what they hope..is a deep playoff run going friday night... as they battle wichita falls hirschi in graham..

Kickoff is at 7:30...for the right to advance to




