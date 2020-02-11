Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:01s - Published Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage Here come the brides! Congratulations are in order for Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, who have become Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry.

