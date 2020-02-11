Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Here come the brides!

Congratulations are in order for Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, who have become Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

This same-sex couple just made history by becoming the first to marry in Northern Ireland

The first same-sex couple to legally tie the knot in Northern Ireland have officially married –...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •SBS


Same-sex marriage: 'I can finally say she is my wife'

A couple tie the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lixilamb

Alix Lambert Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage https://t.co/3YbLqIoH4O via @nypost 11 minutes ago

WolfHirsh

Rebecca Wolf Hirsh In Ireland....Wow! Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage: https://t.co/gzMxbGHrF6 38 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here come the brides: Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage [Video]Here come the brides: Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Northern Ireland&apos;s first same-sex wedding took place on Tuesday after the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province, marking legalisation of the practice throughout the United..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland [Video]First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland

First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.