Gov. Cuomo, Trump To Meet Thursday About Banning New Yorkers From Trusted Traveler Programs

Gov. Cuomo, Trump To Meet Thursday About Banning New Yorkers From Trusted Traveler Programs

Gov. Cuomo, Trump To Meet Thursday About Banning New Yorkers From Trusted Traveler Programs

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo will meet with President Donald Trump to discuss barring New York residents from enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler programs. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Cuomo to sue Trump administration over banning New Yorkers from ‘trusted traveler’ programs

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday he plans to sue the Trump administration over...
The Trump administration won't allow New Yorkers to apply for or renew Global Entry due to the state's 'sanctuary' law — but there's a free app travelers can use to bypass customs lines. Here's how it works.

The Trump administration won't allow New Yorkers to apply for or renew Global Entry due to the state's 'sanctuary' law — but there's a free app travelers can use to bypass customs lines. Here's how it works.· Last week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) banned New Yorkers from applying to and...
