Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > larry caplan on wednesday

larry caplan on wednesday

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
larry caplan on wednesdaylarry caplan on wednesday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

larry caplan on wednesday

Morning at seven.

Welcome back!

We are going inside the community with larry caplan from the purdue extension office.

Good morning larry!

Dry soil right now...could cause serious problems later this winter.

Take photos as called for compacted soil




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.