Center For Prevention Fish Fry 11-9 GDCI

<<lindsey mills>>the center for prevention of abuse is holding a fish fry this friday - november 11th.here to tell us more about it is shaun newell good morning, shaun.

<<(the center for prevention of abuse is holding a fish fry in pekin at the moose lodge on friday november 11 from 5-7pm.

It is a fundraiser for our domestic violence shelter in pekin, the carol house of hope.

Executive director carol merna tells us more about it.come out for a fish fry and all the fixings to support the carol house of hope in pekin!

$8 for fish, fries, slaw, dessert and a drink and hot dogs for kids!

Buy tickets at the door!where: moose lodge, 2605 broadway st, pekinwhen: friday, november 11, 5-7pm there will be a 50/50 raffle too!.)>> <<lindsey mills>>we'll be sure to post all of this information on our website - ci proud dot com.

