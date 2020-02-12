Global  

2 Ohio State Football Players Arrested

2 Ohio State Football Players Arrested

2 Ohio State Football Players Arrested

Two Ohio State football players have been arrested on kidnapping and rape charges.
Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

Two Ohio State football players have been charged with rape, accusing them of participating in the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•FOX Sports•ESPN•talkSPORT•CBS News•Daily Caller•Independent•Chicago S-T


Brooklyn Native Arrested In Ohio State Football Rape Investigation

Authorities say 21-year-old Jahsen Wint played football at Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush.
CBS 2 - Published


Ohio State College Football Player From Brooklyn Arrested On Rape Charges [Video]Ohio State College Football Player From Brooklyn Arrested On Rape Charges

Investigators say 21-year-old Jahsen Wint played football at Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26Published

2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping [Video]2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:19Published

