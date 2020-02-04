Global  

Michigan State Hires Mel Tucker to Replace Mark Dantonio as Head Coach Tucker resigned as Colorado's head coach on Wednesday after just one season.

Rick George, Colorado athletic director, via statement Dantonio surprisingly retired on Feb.

4 after 13 seasons as Michigan State's head coach.

Tucker initially announced on Feb.

8 that he would be remaining at Colorado after speaking with Michigan State.

Mel Tucker, via Twitter Michigan State offered more resources and a higher salary, which lured Tucker away from Colorado.

An official announcement on Tucker's hiring could come as soon as Wednesday after a 5 p.m.

Board of trustees meeting.
Report: Michigan State to hire Colorado's Mel Tucker to replace Mark Dantonio

Michigan State has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to make Colorado's Mel Tucker the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Report: UC's Luke Fickell top choice for Michigan State job

University of Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell is a top candidate to replace the retiring...
bizjournals - Published


