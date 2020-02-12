Local Prep Swimmers Head to States

Biologist... much like george costanza... but i can tell you one thing... marlins and dolphins are excellent swimmers... this extends beyond the salt water and into the chlorine... as both the boys and girls swim teams of arnold and mosley high school are heading to states... this saturday the 12th... 15 swimmers and divers from arnold and 13 from mosley are heading to stuart florida to try and bring home a 2a state title... last week... arnold's boys team won their first ever regional title and the mosley girls clinched their title... but all four teams did well enough to qualify... in fact... arnold will be seeded first in the boys 200 medley relay with alex phlegar... chad mcguire... chase bolding... and nico gobel... and the mosley girls are seeded second in that race... remember... the north bay haven boys team will also be competing on friday for their 1a state championship... arnold swim coach mike mcmullan says the entire county has really stepped up this year... "this was a whole team effort.

Our girls are super fast this year, and it's just going to be pretty good for arnold.

If the boys can do what they should be able to do, i think it will speak volumes for bay county swimming, for the work that the club coaches put in, and for bay, arnold, mosley, rutherford, north bay haven - all these schools - they all have an impact on what they're doing each and every day, every year.

They help us get better.

Bay county swimming will get better altogether."