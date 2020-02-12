Fun cortney, thank you.

Mercy hospital and its community clinic in joplin holds free health screenings for those with diabetes.

Staff ar"unmasking diabetes" today in honor of november being national diabetes awareness month.

This is the ninth year for the event.

Patients arrived at the clinic to get check up, or to get test for diabetes.

It included several stations such as a vision test, blood pressure check, flu shots, and foot exams. nancy ortondiabetes educator at communclinic: "this e will be beneficial to our our patntthat we can reveal to them if there is something tth need some assistance wit we are here and available to help them with thcare."

If you missed today, you can schedule an appointment with the community clinic by