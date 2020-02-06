Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Castro sentenced for stealing guns from Idaho Falls gun shop

Castro sentenced for stealing guns from Idaho Falls gun shop

Video Credit: KIFI ABC Idaho Falls, ID - Published < > Embed
Castro sentenced for stealing guns from Idaho Falls gun shop

Castro sentenced for stealing guns from Idaho Falls gun shop

Clark, "anytime someone steal firearms that adds a layer of seriousness to an offense.

In this case some of the guns ended up in the hands of convicted drug dealers in Pocatello, so we felt that was an aggravating fact that the court need to consider today."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Castro sentenced for stealing guns from Idaho Falls gun shop

For infrastructure projects.

We have an update on the man who led police on a dangerous high speed chase in madison county and burglarized an idaho falls gun shop was in front of a bonneville county judge.

Today travis castro was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on charges of grand theft and burglary for breaking into guns -n- gear back in august... stealing 16 guns.

A couple days later he led police on a pursuit through rexburg that ended in a dramatic crash.

Some of the guns were found in the stolen truck he was driving.

"well anytime someone steal firearms that adds a layer of seriousness to an offense.

In this case some of the guns ended up in the hands of convicted drug dealers in pocatello.

Some very serious individuals trafficking and selling drugs.

So we felt that was an aggravating fact that the court need to consider today."

Castro was sentence last month for the chase in madison county.

His sentence in bonneville county will at the same time as the one in madison county.

For more on the story visit our website at local




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ride for Ely reaches Idaho Falls [Video]Ride for Ely reaches Idaho Falls

Steven Rockey has been riding hit bike from California to Montana to raise awareness for Batten Disease. Batten Disease is a hereditary neurodegenerative disease.

Credit: KIFI ABC Idaho Falls, IDPublished

Feds suspend Tennessee from military surplus program for 60 days after gun goes missing [Video]Feds suspend Tennessee from military surplus program for 60 days after gun goes missing

Tennessee has been suspended from a federal program that provides surplus military equipment to law enforcement agencies after one county did not properly report a missing gun.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.