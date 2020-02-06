Castro sentenced for stealing guns from Idaho Falls gun shop

For infrastructure projects.

We have an update on the man who led police on a dangerous high speed chase in madison county and burglarized an idaho falls gun shop was in front of a bonneville county judge.

Today travis castro was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on charges of grand theft and burglary for breaking into guns -n- gear back in august... stealing 16 guns.

A couple days later he led police on a pursuit through rexburg that ended in a dramatic crash.

Some of the guns were found in the stolen truck he was driving.

"well anytime someone steal firearms that adds a layer of seriousness to an offense.

In this case some of the guns ended up in the hands of convicted drug dealers in pocatello.

Some very serious individuals trafficking and selling drugs.

So we felt that was an aggravating fact that the court need to consider today."

Castro was sentence last month for the chase in madison county.

His sentence in bonneville county will at the same time as the one in madison county.

For more on the story visit our website at local