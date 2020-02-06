AL Write In

Global  

The presidential race wasn't all that was on the ballot Tuesday.
The presidential race wasn't all that was on the ballot tuesday... there was an unusual local race in pickens county, alabama - where nine- thousand people voted... as wcbi's jory tally reports, this campaign required a little more effort from the voters.

Incumbent pickens county school superintendent jamie chapman ran as a write in candidate in the general election against democratic candidate travis bailey.

"in the march primary, the incumbent of superintendent of schools had opposition, and he lost that race, so alabama has sore loser laws, so he couldn't go back and run in the general election as a republican, so he had to mount a write in campaign, and he did and he was very successful at it."

Pickens county probate judge john earl paluzzi says it's very difficult to win a write in election but, it does happen.

"we have a new write in election law in alabama that to me, as a lawyer and as a judge, is somewhat hard to determine some the things that we had to do, such as counting the ballots last night, and we finished counting the ballots about three this morning."

More than 9,000 ballots were reviewed.

Election workers had to make sure the spelling was close to the candidate's name.

"we do not know that all the votes were cast as write ins in the superintendent race, but probably most of them are going to be there, and there were so many votes cast.

It was one of the largest turnouts we've had in pickens county."

Chapman says people's support and an organized plan made the write in election successful for him.

"i had a gentleman from fayette county, sheriff rodney ingle call me and said, 'hey, if you want to stay the course, i hear you've done a great job down there, and i've got some advice i can give you on doing a write in and from all i hear, you'll be successful if you implement what we did up here, and we did."

Teaching voters the steps to cast a write in vote was crucial.

Step one: fill it in, step two, write it in.

"for us to get unofficially over 5,300 votes, so that means people had to take the time to go in and find the spot, bubble it in, and then take those three to four extra seconds to make sure they wrote on the correct line, and fill it in properly, and in the right space, you know, it just took some doing."

We reached out to candidate travis bailey to speak with him about the race, but our call was not returned.

The results will be made official next tuesday.

A constitutional amendment was also on the ballot statewide that was added by judge paluzzi



