Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Otherworldly floating replica of the moon arrives at Rochester Cathedral, UK

Otherworldly floating replica of the moon arrives at Rochester Cathedral, UK

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Otherworldly floating replica of the moon arrives at Rochester Cathedral, UK

Otherworldly floating replica of the moon arrives at Rochester Cathedral, UK

This is probably as close as you'll ever get to the moon.

Luke Jerram's giant spherical replica of the moon has landed at Rochester Cathedral in Kent, southeast England.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Otherworldly floating replica of the moon arrives at Rochester Cathedral, UK

This is probably as close as you'll ever get to the moon.

Luke Jerram's giant spherical replica of the moon has landed at Rochester Cathedral in Kent, southeast England.

Measuring a whopping seven meters in diameter, the out-of-this-world installation is on display for visitors until March 4.

Museum of the Moon is a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram, which was previously shown at Glastonbury Festival and London's Natural History Museum.

Rochester Cathedral was the centre of controversy in the summer of 2019 when it installed a crazy golf course in its nave.

The footage was filmed on Wednesday (February 12).




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.