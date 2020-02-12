Otherworldly floating replica of the moon arrives at Rochester Cathedral, UK

This is probably as close as you'll ever get to the moon.

Luke Jerram's giant spherical replica of the moon has landed at Rochester Cathedral in Kent, southeast England.

Measuring a whopping seven meters in diameter, the out-of-this-world installation is on display for visitors until March 4.

Museum of the Moon is a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram, which was previously shown at Glastonbury Festival and London's Natural History Museum.

Rochester Cathedral was the centre of controversy in the summer of 2019 when it installed a crazy golf course in its nave.

The footage was filmed on Wednesday (February 12).