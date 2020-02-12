Top Trenders: Notable Wins Tuesday

Welcome back to fox 24 news.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) hillary clinton may not have broken the glass ceiling but there were some successes for women in politics on tuesday tammy duckworth picked up a senate seat for democrats from illinois.

Kamala harris won a senate seat from california and catherine cortez masto kept the nevada senate seat in democratic hands kate brown oregon's newly elected governor is the first openly lgbt governor new hampshire governor maggie hassan won her state's senate seat ### ((jaclyn)) across the country voters decided on much more than the presidency guns, minimum wage, marijuana, cigarettes, health care, death penalty and other ballot measures like here in ar where we voted on issue 2 ### ((jaclyn)) don't want to wait in line to cast your ballot, or even leave your house?

By the time the next election is here, there's an app that will be available for that texas-based company "mutual mobile" says a woman in fairbanks, alaska was the first american to vote in a presidential race -- using an iphone app called "the vote u- s-a app."

The app acts like a fax machine -- and sends in your absentee ballot.

It is not yet available in the app store for everyone.

### ((jaclyn)) a top twitter executive announces he's leaving the company.

Adam bain, twitter's chief operating officer, announced his decision in a series of tweets.

The move comes as twitter faces challenges.

The company has struggled to add more users and said it lost 103-million- dollars last quarter.

Last month, it laid off 350 employees.

Bain has been at twitter for six years.

### ((jaclyn)) brad pitt has been cleared of child abuse charges.

The los angeles county department of child and family services cleared the actor after investigating a verbal and physical abuse incident.

According to t-m-z... the incident happened on a private jet back in september - while pitt was intoxicated.

Days later, angelina jolie filed for divorce from pitt.

