Chilly one.

Mf: i'm here this morning with wendy merchant and kelly smith.

How are you both?

Wm: doing good.

Mf: well thank you for being here.

So we are talking about holidays in cedar town.

What's it all about?

Wm: it's a three day market sponsored by the cedar creek parents club.

It's our biggest school fund raiser of the year.

Ks: it starts today.

It'll run thursday today.

It'll run till 10:30 tonight.

We'll have brunch bites.

They are $15 a plate.

And we'll have brunch bites while you are shopping from 10 to 12.

Then it's open to the general public from 12 to 8:30.

But tonight we have what is called holidays after hours.

Where we will have more food and fun.

It's a special ticket of $10, and you can eat while you shop there too.

Mf: so speaking of shopping, tell me a little bit, if you can, of some of the specialty items people can get at this event.

Wm: well we have about 50 different venders that are coming.

They range from arts and crafts, to jewlery, clothes, to food.

Just about anything you could possibly want to choose from as a gift idea.

Mf: and as you said this is a fund raiser, so not only can you shop but also going towards a good cause.

Ks: yes.

Support cedar creek school and all the activities we do as a parent club.

Mf: and that is a school in ruston wm: yes mf: well alright.

Well ladies where can people go for ticket information as well as any other information for the event?

Wm: we have a facebook page.

Holidays in cedar town.

You can check that out.

There is tons of information there.

Tickets are available at the door.

For all the events.

It's $5 general admission.

$15 for the morning event and $10 for the evening event.

Ks: i also want to remind all our teachers, on saturday, we offer all the teachers can come and shop for free.

And that is our gift to the community.

Mf: alright sounds good.

Wm: and we have jinggles and jam saturday too.

Ks: oh yea, that's right.

Our childrens event.

We dont want to forget that.

Wm: santas gonna be there.

We'll have donuts.

Santa will read a story.

The kids will be able to take a picture with santa.

Tickets for that are available through the schools.

So hit us up on the facebook or call the schools about tickets for jinggles and jammies.

Mf: thats good, i say get the shopping done early.

Get it out of the way and enjoy the rest of the holidays, right?

Ks: that's right.

Mf: thank you for coming on today.

We are about to go to a break but first connor tells us what is up next.

Still ahead reid will tell us