Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable Galaxy Z flip phone which is scheduled to launch on Feb.

14.

Meanwhile, Samsung's S20 Galaxy phones are 5G enabled and come with triple lens cameras.
