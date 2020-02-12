Warren Supporters Say She's Done

Is Elizabeth Warren done?

Some of her biggest backers think so.

A high profile supporter was point blank with criticism of her after disappointing New Hampshire primary results came in.

"She's done." The Warren campaign was effective at reaching voters across the state.

However, the campaign failed to persuade people to vote for her.

A former NH Dems chair said she's "disappointed" in Warren's finish.

Yet, she remains hopeful she's "ready for the long haul."