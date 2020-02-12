Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warren Supporters Say She's Done

Warren Supporters Say She's Done

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Warren Supporters Say She's Done

Warren Supporters Say She's Done

Is Elizabeth Warren done?

Some of her biggest backers think so.

A high profile supporter was point blank with criticism of her after disappointing New Hampshire primary results came in.

"She's done." The Warren campaign was effective at reaching voters across the state.

However, the campaign failed to persuade people to vote for her.

A former NH Dems chair said she's "disappointed" in Warren's finish.

Yet, she remains hopeful she's "ready for the long haul."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DougSloan

Douglass Sloan @Pibble_RacingDC My unofficial assessment of Black voter support in order: Biden Harris (Some of her supporters won… https://t.co/d5wmHLaOmB 2 minutes ago

realspencergray

Spencer Gray 🗽 RT @TaePhoenix: Let me be clear: I’ll be pleased to support Sanders if he gets the nomination. But I’m beyond flabbergasted that he and hi… 7 minutes ago

Det_ideafactory

Michael Stepniak I'm being nice to Warren supporters. I know what it's like to be passionate about a political leader. But Warren i… https://t.co/wtgTmh5dHC 9 minutes ago

abhakhazia

Maddy Kind of insane for Warren supporters to make tweets like this, given how Warren would have done better in Iowa and… https://t.co/5Zx7p05F8J 27 minutes ago

marriedacarrot

RCB @rodneystubbs @M1Dynamo @norwegian76 @boringwhitedad @dannolan The faith that Sanders supporters have that he'll ge… https://t.co/3vZx2DsDDD 38 minutes ago

EndGame001

Endgame Hater of Ridiculous Caucus Apps RT @KingKazma711: @ewarren @Unions4Warren You got 9% in NH- your campaign is done. Your only function left is to keep the frontrunner from… 43 minutes ago

KarenGround

KG❤️ Dendrophiliac lover also renamed McBeth @LizzieBfromPnP @rachelmillman You called us a cult and deranged. Perhaps I misunderstood your meaning? Maybe that’… https://t.co/7W686fbgo9 45 minutes ago

HenriDeMarsay

Tom Bell @eponawest @robrousseau Are feminist Warren supporters OK with their candidate calling a college student a "young g… https://t.co/P19sPwAUQD 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren Supporters Say She's Done [Video]Warren Supporters Say She's Done

Is Elizabeth Warren done?

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.