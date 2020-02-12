Winnebago county members and airport

Blame.

((emily)) winnebago county board members express concern over a wedding at the chicago rockford airport -- that left some passengers stranded.

Allegiant airlines saying a wedding in the terminal was a factor in their decision not to send a backup plane -- after mechanical problems forced them to cancel a flight.

((pari)) emily -- allegiant passengers called us very angry after learning that their flight had been canceled saturday.

They were told that a wedding at the terminal had got in the way of allegiant's plans to send another plane to come get them that night.

And apparently -- some of them called winnebago county board members as well.

((pari)) john guevara, winnebago county board "at this point it's important to get all the facts, have all the relevant information and that the taxpayers are respected."

Winnebago county board members now looking into the stranding of passengers over the weekend at the chicago rockford airport -- in part because of a wedding.

Joe tantillo/passenger "there's a lot of grief going on in there."

Allegiant passenger joe tantillo speaking about the scene the day thier flight was cancelled for the second day in a row... joe tantillo/passenger "we're getting kicked out for the wedding, there's people there, they're crying, there's one guy who misses his daughter's wedding ... today ..

There's another woman for her father's funeral, and there's another woman i talked to ... her 87- year-old mother has caretaking, she came here to visit for a couple of days, and she doesn't know what to do with that."

Allegiant airlines flight five-nine- four-one canceled because of a mechanical failure saturday.

The airline telling eyewitness news the decision not to send a backup plane was made in part because of a wedding held in the terminal.... the daughter of rockford-chicago airport director, mike dunn, reserving the terminal for her big day.

Joe phelan/passenger "my sister from tuscon where i'm heading to, got an email from allegiant saying that the airport was in fact shut down for a wedding, which i thought was kind of interesting."

Eyewitness news filed a freedom of information request -- and learned that the airport had only been used three times this year for events.

Two of them were provided free of charge.

The company that catered dunn's daughter's wedding reception -- paying only two- hundred fifty dollars to rent out the terminal.

John guevara, winnebago county board "a 250 rental for a wedding... that seems... i don't know what the going rate is, but i remember what i paid for my wedding rental, and i could ask my brother who got married there, what he paid for his wedding rental, and i'm willing to bet that it's more than 250 dollars."

((pari)) airport director mike dunn has refused our request for an interview.

He did issue a statement saying they were preparing to move the wedding reception to another part of the terminal to accomodate allegiant's flight if needed.

If that's true -- then some are asking why the wedding was in an area which could disrupt passenger travel in the first place.

