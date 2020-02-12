Gladewater Police Shooting Video



Recent related videos from verified sources Caught On Cam Sniper Saves Toddler (KJRH) Newly released video shows a Tulsa Police Department sniper shooting a man holding a 2-year-old hostage. Credit: KTALPublished 2 minutes ago Officer Involved Shooting in California Police are calling for clam and protesters gathered at the scene of the shooting in El Cajon, where police say and African American man was shot while acting erratically and failing to comply... Credit: WXXVPublished 10 hours ago