Six Mississippi football players recognized as Mr. Football

Six Mississippi football players recognized as Mr. FootballNovember 10, 2016
Mississippi is officially recognizing "mister football" winners for the first time.

Here are this year's winners, with just one from the viewing area, nanih waiya's chris smith in class 1a.

Class 2a goes to don ragsdale of pisgah.

D.d.

Bowie of morton receives 3a honors.

Saint stanislaus quarterback myles brennan wins in 4a.

Class 5a goes to jordan murphy of hattiesburg, and clinton quarterback cam akers is the class 6a "mister football" honoree.

The winners were chosen by a statewide committee of high school coaches and media who cover high school football.




