Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature The Apple engineer who was killed when his Tesla Model X veered off the highway slamming into a concrete barrier had previously complained about the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system, according to newly released documents.

