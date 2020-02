Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature

The Apple engineer who was killed when his Tesla Model X veered off the highway slamming into a concrete barrier had previously complained about the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system, according to newly released documents.

DETROIT (AP) β€” An Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X hit a concrete barrier on a...

Kegan Underwood New best story on Hacker News: Apple engineer killed in Tesla crash had previously complained about autopilot https://t.co/sWycoJNg76 29 minutes ago

CatActExpert RT @dr_gwenllian : Apple Engineer Killed in Bay Area Tesla Crash Had Complained About Autopilot https://t.co/ecYkLaZreN via @ktla 24 minutes ago

-Laura-Locascio- Text Trump at 88022 RT @Inevitable_ET : Never rage against the machine Apple Engineer Killed in Bay Area Tesla Crash Had Complained About Autopilot https://t.… 13 minutes ago

judyintheGarden RT @love4thegameAK : Notice the time. 17:17 Apple engineer killed in Tesla crash had complained about his SUV's Autopilot system previously… 8 minutes ago

Joe RT @wolfejosh : If leadership ignores calls to get this intentionally-misleading half-baked beta-testing revenue-grabbing scam off our roads… 6 minutes ago

KQED Walter Huang told his wife that Tesla's Autopilot had previously veered his SUV toward the same barrier on the 101… https://t.co/g9FfRmogP3 17 seconds ago