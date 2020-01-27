Global  

Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature

The Apple engineer who was killed when his Tesla Model X veered off the highway slamming into a concrete barrier had previously complained about the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system, according to newly released documents.
Man killed in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot

DETROIT (AP) — An Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X hit a concrete barrier on a...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•engadget•Independent



Jay-Z recalls final conversation with Kobe Bryant [Video]Jay-Z recalls final conversation with Kobe Bryant

Jay-Z has opened up about the final conversation he had with his friend Kobe Bryant, since he and his daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published

Autopilot Incident in Slow Traffic [Video]Autopilot Incident in Slow Traffic

Occurred on January 13, 2020 / Milpitas, California, USA Info from Licensor: "This happened on Jan 13 when driving on Autopilot in the Bay Area. As usual, I used autopilot for the heavy stop-and-go..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:36Published

