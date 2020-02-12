Crash kills one man on city's east side

Rol a violent crash in the city sends several people to the hospital, and leaves one person dead.

Dead.this noon we have continuing coverage of the story we were first to bring you this morning on jet 24.zz david belmondo joins us live in the newsroom with the story.

Erie county coroner lyell cook is still notifying family members of the man who died early this morning in a horrific crash at east 21st and ash street.

That accident was reported around 12-20 this morning.a 27 year old man was killed in that crash.he was in the s-u-v that slammed into a mini van at that intersection.a woman in the suv was also severely injured in the crash.she was rushed to upmc hamot for emergency surgery.no word on her condition at this hour.the driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries.when the crash occurred, one of the vehicles hit a woman on the sidewalk.

Her condition... also unknown at this hour.at this point, authorities are still trying to piece together exactly what happened 3 "we're still trying to put the accident together..

Exactly what happened and why.

Police are working on that right now."

The coroner says he should have an identification on the druiver this afternoon.

So still no exact cause on what happened?

Happened?police are hoping that some of the businesses in ther area may have working security cameras to help in the investigation.