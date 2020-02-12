Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Crash kills one man on city's east side

Crash kills one man on city's east side

Video Credit: WFXP - Published < > Embed
Crash kills one man on city's east sideCrash kills one man on city's east side
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Crash kills one man on city's east side

Rol a violent crash in the city sends several people to the hospital, and leaves one person dead.

Dead.this noon we have continuing coverage of the story we were first to bring you this morning on jet 24.zz david belmondo joins us live in the newsroom with the story.

Story.

Erie county coroner lyell cook is still notifying family members of the man who died early this morning in a horrific crash at east 21st and ash street.

Street.

That accident was reported around 12-20 this morning.a 27 year old man was killed in that crash.he was in the s-u-v that slammed into a mini van at that intersection.a woman in the suv was also severely injured in the crash.she was rushed to upmc hamot for emergency surgery.no word on her condition at this hour.the driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries.when the crash occurred, one of the vehicles hit a woman on the sidewalk.

Her condition... also unknown at this hour.at this point, authorities are still trying to piece together exactly what happened 3 "we're still trying to put the accident together..

Exactly what happened and why.

Police are working on that right now."

Now."

The coroner says he should have an identification on the druiver this afternoon.

Afternoon.

So still no exact cause on what happened?

Happened?police are hoping that some of the businesses in ther area may have working security cameras to help in the investigation.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Supercar doesn't get super far after crashing into police kiosk in India [Video]Supercar doesn't get super far after crashing into police kiosk in India

Three exotic sportscars were racing each other in Bengaluru City when one vehicle crashes into a traffic police kiosk on February 9. Footage shows three high-end cars in traffic where a green..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:10Published

HWY 166 Fatal kills one Bakersfield man [Video]HWY 166 Fatal kills one Bakersfield man

A crash this morning left one Bakersfield man dead and three other Bakersfield drivers with no injuries on Highway 166 near Aliso Canyon Road.

Credit: KGET NBC 17 BakersfieldPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.