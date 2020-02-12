Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hillary Clinton's loss raises questions over the Electoral C

Hillary Clinton's loss raises questions over the Electoral C

Video Credit: KEYT Santa Barbara, CA - Published < > Embed
Hillary Clinton's loss raises questions over the Electoral C

Hillary Clinton's loss raises questions over the Electoral C

Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States.

His opponent received more popular votes, but lost in the electoral college.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hillary Clinton's loss raises questions over the Electoral C

President.

.

Hillary clinton won the popular vote---but lost the electoral vote... .

Tonight, many people are asking... if every vote matters... why didn't she win?

.

Newschannel 3's vicky nguyen has been looking into that..

.

She joins us live from the santa barbara county elections office.

.

Vicky?

.

You're probably still upset and shocked if you're team hillary clinton.

Her loss is fueling conversations about whether or not the electoral college is fair.

Robert spector 19-23 david smith 46-56 .

Donald trump will be the 45th president of the united states.

.

His win and hillarclinton's loss despite getting more votes from u-s citizens are fueling debates over the electoral college.

"all i know is i voted fo hillary clinton and i'm just surprised it happened."

.

The nearly 230-year-old process was meant to make elections fair.

.

Members of congress in each state are the electors.

.

They can vote for or against their party..

But that could result in a fine.

"she won the popular vote something was rigged.

I don't know what it is."

.

Not everyone agrees.

.

Some people still trust in the electoral college.

"everybody should have a say in this.

If you want new york and california to decide every election.

There's more to the country than the northeast and california and the west coast so absolutely i'm in favor of the electoral college."

.

We learned that lois capps, the u.s. representative for the 24th congressional district wasn't a part of this electoral college because she wasn't on the ballot..

Salud carbajal has until the 19th to turn in his electoral vote.

.

Live in santa barbara, vicky nguyen, newschannel 3.

.

Local economists don't expect major changes




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women Motivated By Clinton Loss, Inspired By Other Elections [Video]Women Motivated By Clinton Loss, Inspired By Other Elections

Despite the fact that Hillary Clinton couldn't break the highest glass ceiling and win the presidency, she was the first woman to ever receive a a major party nomination in the race. There are plenty..

Credit: KDLTPublished

Trump Obama Meet [Video]Trump Obama Meet

Donald Trump visits Washington for the first time since that stunning upset over Hillary Clinton Tuesday night.

Credit: WLAXPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.