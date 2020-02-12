Hillary Clinton's loss raises questions over the Electoral C

President.

Hillary clinton won the popular vote---but lost the electoral vote... .

Tonight, many people are asking... if every vote matters... why didn't she win?

Newschannel 3's vicky nguyen has been looking into that..

She joins us live from the santa barbara county elections office.

Vicky?

You're probably still upset and shocked if you're team hillary clinton.

Her loss is fueling conversations about whether or not the electoral college is fair.

Robert spector 19-23 david smith 46-56 .

Donald trump will be the 45th president of the united states.

His win and hillarclinton's loss despite getting more votes from u-s citizens are fueling debates over the electoral college.

"all i know is i voted fo hillary clinton and i'm just surprised it happened."

The nearly 230-year-old process was meant to make elections fair.

Members of congress in each state are the electors.

They can vote for or against their party..

But that could result in a fine.

"she won the popular vote something was rigged.

I don't know what it is."

Not everyone agrees.

Some people still trust in the electoral college.

"everybody should have a say in this.

If you want new york and california to decide every election.

There's more to the country than the northeast and california and the west coast so absolutely i'm in favor of the electoral college."

We learned that lois capps, the u.s. representative for the 24th congressional district wasn't a part of this electoral college because she wasn't on the ballot..

Salud carbajal has until the 19th to turn in his electoral vote.

Live in santa barbara, vicky nguyen, newschannel 3.

