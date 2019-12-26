Ramsey shares money sense with sold out Springs crowd

"smart money" tour to sold out events colorado springs.

And his visit... is especially timely... just two days after what could be a major shift in u-s economic policy.

<nat - bell less than 48 hours after the election... the dow jones closed at an all time high... just over 18-thousand 8- hundred.

When barack obama was elected in 2008... the market plunged about 5 percent.

"culture" but dave ramsey and other financial experts caution... that investors typically don't favor the election of someone like donald trump.

He's unpredictable.

And the markets like predictability.

So the sooner he can get in a zone, and create a predictable path, even it's one people don't like, at least it's a path.

Markets like that, and the economy responds.

Donald trump has promised to create millions of jobs... and grow the u-s economy... but ramsey says the average family... should not expect a boost... when any president takes office.

Ramsey - if you wait on president trump to fix your life, you're not going to have a life.

If you want on president obama to fix your life, you're not going to have a life.

I'm getting old, and i've never had any president send me money.

Thousands of came out to hear him speak this week in colorado springs... first, at a luncheon... and later, at new life church.

They came to get help planning their futures... daniel glass - we want to buy a house sometime in the not-too-distant future, and what are some of the steps we can take to accomplish that?

And also... getting out of debt... credit debt.

Student loans.

You name it, we got it.

Yeah.

Ramsey says americans today live better than they ever have... but are also more prone to taking on more debt than ever before.

According to his website... 78% of americans live paycheck to paycheck... the average student loan is nearly 30-thousand dollars... and 90 percent of americans buy things they can't afford.

Ramsey believes debt is the biggest financial obstacle most people face today... and recommends families work hard to find ways to bring it down... and so when you clear that off, you get control of your most powerful wealth building tool, which is your income.

And so that what's we spend our life doing, helping people get control of that.

> to hear more of his very common sense financial advice...

