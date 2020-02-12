John Petty commits to Alabama 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WZDX - Published John Petty commits to Alabama Mae Jemison standout John Petty announced his commitment to Alabama over Kentucky during halftime of the Jagaurs' game against Huntsville. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend John Petty commits to Alabama Mae Jemison standout John Petty announced his commitment to Alabama over Kentucky during halftime of the Jagaurs' game against Huntsville.





You Might Like

Tweets about this