Family Offers Look into Life in an Hidalgo County Colonia

A small plot of land and a tiny trailer is all one family has to call home.

It may not look like much to others--but for this family, it represents happiness.

We spent time with the family--and they explained what they and thousands of other families here in the valley, face each day.

Channel five's michael scott has more on the day he and photojournalist patricio salinas spent with the hernandez family.

The hernandez family lives in a colonia in hidalgo county.

We arrived at their home with our bags just as the sun came up.

This family took us inside life below the poverty line.

We learned far more than we expected.

Nats of roosters down the dirt roads, past the other homes near the edge of this colonia....past the walls of this makeshift home in rural hidalgo county... "come on cuate, let's comb you.?"

Adela hernandez and two of her children got ready for the day.

A worn down trailer and a bedroom made from scraps is home for the hernandez family.

"look, here are your b's."

Mattresses lie neatly on the floor in the cramped bedroom.

The entire family sleeps here.

"okay, let's go wait for the bus already."

Two children...concerne d for each other ...selfless and caring.

They're only three.

"both of you take care of each other, yes?"

It's just after seven and adela's husband was already working in the fields.

She tells me jobs are hard to find.

Some days...there are none.

Adela waited for her call.

"depending on what they give me to do.

Sometimes i plant seeds.

Sometimes i have to separate the plants from each other so that they won't be bunched up together.

Sometimes i have to remove the grass from the plants.

All that, all day, sometimes 5 hours, 7 hours, depending.

" their bosses usually alert them the night before.

Sometimes the call comes within an hour before they're supposed to start work.

A few miles away.... adela's husband, paulino, was hard at work.

We tagged along.

He trudged up and down the dusty fields all day, picking up water hoses for $7.25 cents an hour.

Both adela and paulino say the money they make is more than in mexico.

He told us work like this is difficult.

"yes, it's hard.

We struggle.

Many don't come back.

Just one day, and that's it."

Paulino met adela as they both toiled in the hot south texas sun.

Their three children were born in the united states.

In another field a mile away adela sat and waited.

"right now, we are waiting for them to give us the order to start to work."

She'll plant sugar cane for hours.

She told me every day she prays for work.

"i'm happy because saturday we'll be able to cash-out, and we'll be able to pay for light and water."

Back at the colonia....the tattered home sits empty.

Chickens cluck contently as they take ownership of the hernandez property.

"while the kids are at school...the parents continue to work the fields until later this evening.

People in this colonia help each other out...in fact one of the neighbors watches adela and paulino's kids until they come home for the day."

"it's admirable what they are doing....."

Hector gonzalez- hernandez talked about the efforts of adela and paulino.

His home sits across the dusty gravel street.

"we admire them because they leave around six or five in the morning.

And they get back around five or six."

They returned just the way they left "right now, i'm tired.."

First paulino... he says the long, tiring days were worth it.

Paulino tells me it's a better life than in mexico.

"we would struggle a lot over there because there is no job--first of all because there is no job.

The other reason is that one wanted to come over and get to know it.

They told us it was very pretty over here."

The family waited for adela.

Here in this cluttered room the only piece of technology in the household sat ready to entertain.

These three humble souls loved playing outside.

Close up shot of the twin boy trying to hold his balance on a dormant tire.

Eldest sister tell him "not like that."

Look, like this, but right."

We already showed you how?

Afterwards, good wide shot of the tire and the kids.

Good nats their imaginations came to life in the dirt filled back yard.

It's now close to eight and adela finally made it home.

You can hear the kids saying "momi" eldest girl and twin boy rush to the car.

Followed by the twin girl.

She looked tired....worn out.

Adela worked her magic, as she does every night, a tortilla for this one...a little butter.

Our presence means the food will have to go a little farther.

"i'm going to make them a little soup, defrost some nuggets.

And for my husband, i have some tamales that are left over from this morning."

Adela and her husband's combined income is 12 thousand dollars a year.

The children have medicaid.

They get 500 dollars a month in food stamps.

"we are poor, but very happy......that's the good thing."

A small wooden desk, something likely tossed aside, found new life as a dinner table.

It's open.

Bugs are free to hover overhead as the children eat.

"you want tamales?"

58:42;08 "they are really good, but they are a bit hot.

A bit hot.

" she laughs.

The kids ate.

Then the four of us sat down together for dinner.

They, generously, offered to share the food they had with us.

We could see adela and paulino exchanging glanced and smiling throughout dinner.

They laughed and shared memories of when they met.

"the 29th of this month, we will complete ten years of being married."

Inside the trailer the children are getting into their bedtime routine.

Adela sets up an area for me to sleep.

"let me make your bed.

" the family sleeps here during the cold winters, but tonight it's for us.

"a little animal.

Let see if the rats don't scare you, because the rats enter at night.

Since the trailer has holes, that's how they get in.

" all showered and ready for bed..

They visited briefly before lights out.

"julie, are you going to sleep already, she grabs the twin girl and puts her on her lap.

"mom's most precious thing."

"how did my little girl behave?"

How did my little one behave?"

Do you want to go to sleep with me, yes?

"the most precious thing?"

Off to bed they went ...all piled on the floor.

The mattresses were barely two inches thick.

I closed my eyes ...i could hear scratching ...likely those pesky rats adela told us about.

They were not too far from us.

I fell asleep.

The family slept, too.

It's just after six.

A new day with new challenges.

Adela and paulino got the call.

Work in the field awaited them.

"yes" laughs "it''s my turn again."

"it's my turn to go to the canes again."

Adela got the kids ready for school.

Refried beans and eggs from the wandering chickens started the family's day.

The morning sun beat down as our time with the hernandez family drew to a close.

We learned so much from this day.

We learned poverty is real and exists in the valley.

It impacts thousands.

The american dream i'd just as real for this family and thousands of other families.

Money would make things easier for this family but they don't let it steal from life and happiness.

We returned to our comfortable homes and beds.

We know the hernandez's will face another day of struggles.....anothe r day of hope...another day of living life in poverty.