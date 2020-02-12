LCA's Galen Alexander Commits To LSU Baskteball

Basketball.

?<"it's been a great 24 hours to be a lafayette christian knight.

You remember on wednesday they had a lot of signings will guess what they had a couple of more on thursday night.

They had galen alexander and he committed to lsu to play basketball.

Now we all know there's a big need there to fill in the void by the number one draft pick in the nba ben simmons going to the philadelphia 76ers.

And there's been a lot of love here and a lot of people coming out to support galen and his journey to play at the next level.

I spoke with coaches and family members about what he has to look forward to.

I can explain it you know i just can't mean he just won a chance and he just loves everyone.

That's his personality.

I thought he was going to end up being the football player but he worked hard got pushed and wanted to be pushed and from there he end up being a really good player.

When you have a player that's committed to what you're trying to do as a program it equates to wins in the long run.

It feels good just knowing that you know i have so many people that support me in my corner.

You know just want to see me do good.

I know that they always do i have my back.

When he committed to lsu he knew that's where he was going so it's going to be exciting to see him this season and him play basketball.">