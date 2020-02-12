Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LCA's Galen Alexander Commits To LSU Baskteball

LCA's Galen Alexander Commits To LSU Baskteball

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
LCA's Galen Alexander Commits To LSU BaskteballLCA's Galen Alexander Commits To LSU Baskteball
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

LCA's Galen Alexander Commits To LSU Baskteball

Basketball.

?&lt;"it's been a great 24 hours to be a lafayette christian knight.

You remember on wednesday they had a lot of signings will guess what they had a couple of more on thursday night.

They had galen alexander and he committed to lsu to play basketball.

Now we all know there's a big need there to fill in the void by the number one draft pick in the nba ben simmons going to the philadelphia 76ers.

And there's been a lot of love here and a lot of people coming out to support galen and his journey to play at the next level.

I spoke with coaches and family members about what he has to look forward to.

I can explain it you know i just can't mean he just won a chance and he just loves everyone.

That's his personality.

I thought he was going to end up being the football player but he worked hard got pushed and wanted to be pushed and from there he end up being a really good player.

When you have a player that's committed to what you're trying to do as a program it equates to wins in the long run.

It feels good just knowing that you know i have so many people that support me in my corner.

You know just want to see me do good.

I know that they always do i have my back.

When he committed to lsu he knew that's where he was going so it's going to be exciting to see him this season and him play basketball.">




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.