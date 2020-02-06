Global  

WW2 lesson

WW2 lessonKen Aldridge teaches Declo students about WW2
WW2 lesson

Expected to be held in boise over the weekend.

Joe>> today is veterans day...and students at declo high school learned about world war two...from somebody who served in it... jeffrey dahdah is here live to tell us what they learned... thanks joe... it was two years to the day after pearl harbor was attacked when ken aldridge joined the navy... today he taught students about what world war two was like from his perspective... nats meet ken aldridge...a ninety one year old world war two veteran... he lectured to this room of juniors at declo high school about the war... "it's something that i enjoy doing because i think that everybody ought to know about it...and fortunately most of the kids that i've run into feel the same way..."(09) aldridge joined the navy two years after the pear harbor attacks...and served through the end of the war...and a few month past...he was mostly state side... "at that time i remember being rather dissapointed that i didn't see any combat...now i realize how lucky i was.."

"so in that classroom he was just talking to juniors at declo high school...but this morning in this auditorium he talked to everyone in the school...and while it wasn't as empty as it is right now it may have been just as quiet..."

"it think it was really good, it was pretty quiet the whole time there was no disrespect, nobody was on their phones...he kept our attention pretty good."

"everything that happened through that time period...everything that was going on and him living through all of that and being here today...it's just crazy to have that perspective... nats... this wasn't the first time the veteran and author has spoken to groups like this...and though this isn't new for him "it's gratifying..it's something i believe in..."

And he left the students with something to think about... "what we could do more for our country and how we can respect our veterans and what we can do for them."

But aldridge had a main message he wanted to teach... "i think people need to realize what a great country we have."

Aldridge was invited to declo today by his niece who works at



