FFF: LUFKIN JOHN TYLER

For a recap of our dairy queen game of the week...let's go live to garrett sanders at christus trinity mother frances rose stadium... garrett.

Garrett speaks about lufkin versus john tyler... garrett calls for highlights... garrett voices over highlights... lufkin: kordell rodgers td pass to malik jackson.

7-0 lufkin.

Jt: bryson smith 85 yard td pass to damion miller.

7-6 lufkin.

Smith passes to ke'andre street, who fumbles to ball, and it is recovered by lufkin's torrand grisby.

Lufkin: rodgers td pass to jamel richemond.

Lufkin leads 14-6 in first quarter.

2nd quarter.

Jt: bryson smith td run.

15-14 john tyler leads.

Jt: smith td run.

Jt leads 22-14 lufkin: mailk jackson returns kickoff for touchdown.

Cuts lead to 22-21 garrett calls for the score... garrett gives the score... lufkin 49 john tyler 50 - final winner takes on dallas jesuit or garland naaman forest.

Coach speaks....about j- t's big win over lufkin coming up at eleven... we'll hear from the victorious head coach but for now... reporting live at rose stadium in tyler...i'm garrett sanders...back to you mike.

Thanks a lot garrett.