HTF Full Show Pt. 4 (11/11/16)

reitz will play in the 4-a regional championship tomorrow..... the panthers will host a very good east central team at the bowl..... but you know what.... reitz is very good too..... the panthers are 11 and 1..... and feature one of the best defenses in the state..... that reitz d..... gives up less than 13 points a game..... thats 3rd best in class 4a.... but dont think the panthers are one deminisional.... reitz also averages nearly 40 points a game..... linebacker joey diekmann says thats been the key this season.... balance..... ( )" "joey diekmann-juniorit think it goes both ways.

The defense relys on the offense, the offense on the defense.

I think thats makes our team so great.

There is dual reliance and we fully trust the man next to us.

And defense is certainly that way.

All the gys, d-line, secondary, linebackers, we all play really well together and have great team chemistrycarter schnarr---22-28i feel confident, i feel like practice this week has been really crisp.

We have been focus and we have one goal.

And thats to win game by game.

We have that big goal but we have to win the first game.

Andy hape---34-40i think just like any week now that we are in the playoff system, you have to win.

You have to prerpare, you have to focus, you have to have good practices, you have to pat attention to detail, bottom line is the kids still have to show up on saturday at 4 and play a game.

Andy hape---34-40i think just like any week now that we are in the playoff system, you have to win.

You have to prerpare, you have to focus, you have to have good practices, you have to pat attention to detail, bottom line is the kids still have to show up on saturday at 4 and play a game.

As much as we prepare and as focused as we are its jimmies and joes and we are hoping we can put a product on the field that will be successful at the the night.randallkick-off 4 tomorrow afternoon at the bowl......

