Home Team Friday Full Show Pt. 1 (11/11/16)

" "tonight on home team friday.....it's week 13....and regional championships will be won all across indiana....at the bowl....mater dei and monrovia meet for the 3rd straight year in 2a....who gets to semi-state....thats this week's home team friday showdownin 3a....memorial hits the road.....hoping to slow down the high octane brownstown central offense..... can the tigers advance.... hilites on the way.....in 5a... castle looks for back to back trips to semi-state....the knights host bloomington south in a rematch of last years regional championship game..... two teams left alive in kentucky....owensboro is peaking at the perfect time.....the red devils look to run past greenwood....and owensboro catholic hasnt lost since week 1....the aces host and old playoff foe....hoping to adavce to the 2a quarterfinals.....highlights from brownstown to owensboro....and all points in between....the season finale of home team friday starts right now...... randall hi everyone... alongside patrick moore.... i'm randall parmley.... welcome to tri-states only 30 minutes high school football show.... home team friday..... it's the final show of the year.... and we have 6 teams still standing..... in indiana its.... castle... reitz.... memorial.... mater dei....and in kentucky....we are down to 2,...owensboro and owensboro catholic.... personal comments personal comments patlets get started with indiana class 5a....castle got hot in the playoffs last year and made it all the way to semi-state.....randall the knights upset bloomington south in the 5a regional..... enroute to that trip to semi-state.....and it just so happens...it's a rematch this year....caste and bloomington south again....the panthers have not lost since week one..... off to lidy field we go.....1.

1st qtr...no score...bloomington south's kristian pechac (pay-check) 23 yard touchdown run...7-0 panthers...3.

Following castle drive...dayne keller hits noah mclean for first down...4.

Later in the drive...castle facing a 4th and short...and blake newcomb sacks keller...knights turnover on downs...5.

Ensuing bloomington south 3 drive...gavin yeskie connects with luke jager...jager fumbles...but chris bomba recovers for the panthers...6.

Next play...yeskie hits tommy richardson on play action for the score...14-0 bloomington south..7.

Later in the 1st qtr...same score...panthers in the redzone again...and gavin yeskie scores on a quarterback keeper....pat no good...20-0 panthers...8.

2nd qtr...same score dayne keller hits his receiver cale mattingly for a first down...9.

Later in the drive...keller finds noah mclean for the first castle touchdown....knights trailing 20-7....and they would trail 23-10 at halftime...10.

3rd qtr...first panthers drive...pechac (paycheck) 18 yard touchdown run...30-10 panthers...11.

Later in the 3rd qtr...same score...dayne keller connects with noah mclean for a touchdown...30-17 bloomington south still leading..12.

Following panthers drive...pechac (paycheck) with a 44-yard rushing score...37-17 panthers...14.

Still 3rd qtr...castle driving...but keller is picked off by tyrell williams...bloomington south wins 44-23 randall randalllets go to 3-a now.... memorial has only had 1 home game in the playoffs....but that hasnt bothered the tigers...patmemorial with impressive road wins at gibson southern and sullivan.....the tigers back in regionals for the 1st time since 2011....and it will take another impressive road win to get to semi- state....the tigers at brownstown central.....the braves are 11 and 1...... 1st qtr...no score...browns town central gavin bane td....btc 2 point conversion good 8-02nd qtr...same score...quarter back kyle kramer long td run....2-pt conversion no good...14-0 braves...more btown central...kyle kramer throws it to gavin bane td.....2-pt conversion good...20-0 braves...later in the game..kyle kramer moving the chainsagaion...it's kyle kramer moving with the first down.... now it's gus hogan's turn for a first down...then gavin bane with another nice chunk of yardage.....and the drive would be capped by a gus hogan touchdown... brownstown central win 30-7 3 randall this weeks home team friday showdown... the 2-a regional championship game.... between a pair of playoff rivals.....mater dei and monrovia.....patit's the 3rd straight year thos two have played in the playoffs.... mater dei won at monrovia two years agoin semi-state.... monrovia returned the favor last year in the regional championship....beating the wildcats by 20..... randalltonight's return game finally at the bowl.....2nd q---clay whitnet td run---210 monrovia...but mater dei responds---kurtis wilderman to walker massey---and massey does the rest himself...drags the pile into the endzone....217 right before the half and that would be big because mater dei would start the 3rd with the ball....and make noise...in the 3rd...look at chase rhinelander....big run...breraks tackles....inside the 10....and mater dei cashes it in.....wilderman with the keeper....its 21-14 and we have a game....monrovia right back....its whitney....1st down run.... after back to back 3 penalties....monrovia has to pass....conner jelley to tyler padgett....1st and goal.... bulldogs socre just moments later....garrison lee....28-14 mater dei hangs tough....in the 4th...chase rhinlander again....but the cats fall 35-28...... pat coming up... we head to kentucky....randall it's round number two.....and owensboro and owensboro catholic are the lone bluegrass teams left standing...... hilites from rash stadium and steel stadium....coming up next on the bluegrass blitz...... 3