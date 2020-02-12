Global  

FNL 3 (11-11-16)

FNL 3 (11-11-16)Friday Night Lights Segment 3
Welcome back to friday night lights.

The state soccer and volleyball tournaments resume t.

Tomorrow.and thanks to a double overtime goal from freshman emily yaple- the defending state champion villa maria victors are still playing.pete wagner's team is battled tested and trying to get back to hershey for a third straight year.

" " " villa and montour meet at 2 o'clock tomorrow from slippery rock high school.

And the mercyhurst prep girls will face boiling springs in the two-a quarterfinal.the lady lakers are coming off an overtime win over previously unbeaten freedom.

" " " mercyhurst prep and boiling springs meet at 2 o'clock tomorrow at somerset high school.

The cathedral prep soccer team will meet chartiers valley tomorrow in the class three-a quarterfinal at 4 o'clock at slippery rock high school.

All three district ten girls volleyball teams still alive in the state tournament will also play slippery rock high school.

Maplewood plays at noon.

North east at 2.

And corry at 4.

Every week our cameras are looking for the wildest, craziest fans in the crowd... and they were in meadville... iroquois fans rooting on their braves in the cold... and sticking with this one... our western crawford county big brothers big sisters play of the night comes from the braves as well... tyler barone's 97 yard touchdown that put his team within 7 of the blue devils... matt morgan says the senior will be a heck of a college player, this is why.

Iroquois ends the year at 10-1 and our band of




