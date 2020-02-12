River and western albemarle combined for 164 points in a playoff game a year ago.

Taking aim at that again.

Early on, it's grayson overstreet right up the gut.

He gashes the warriors defense for a 40 yard touchdown gallop.

The two point conversion was good and staunton river led 16-zip.

Derek domecq brings western albemarle right back.

He airs it out deep for jack weyher and that's a touchdown to get western on the board.

But kalip jones changes the scoreboard again.

He cruises in for his 2nd of three first quarter td's and the golden eagles are back up two scores.

Western kept digging.

Domecq to aidan saunders on the short td pass and it was 24-14 staunton river.

But here's jones again.

He scoots in for 6 more.

Staunton river rocks western albemarle.

The golden eagles are moving on with the 87 to 40 win.

