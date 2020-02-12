Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Staunton River rocks Western Albemarle

Staunton River rocks Western Albemarle

Video Credit: WDBJ - Published < > Embed
Staunton River rocks Western AlbemarleThe Golden Eagles put up 87 points.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Staunton River rocks Western Albemarle

River and western albemarle combined for 164 points in a playoff game a year ago.

Taking aim at that again.

Early on, it's grayson overstreet right up the gut.

He gashes the warriors defense for a 40 yard touchdown gallop.

The two point conversion was good and staunton river led 16-zip.

Derek domecq brings western albemarle right back.

He airs it out deep for jack weyher and that's a touchdown to get western on the board.

But kalip jones changes the scoreboard again.

He cruises in for his 2nd of three first quarter td's and the golden eagles are back up two scores.

Western kept digging.

Domecq to aidan saunders on the short td pass and it was 24-14 staunton river.

But here's jones again.

He scoots in for 6 more.

Staunton river rocks western albemarle.

The golden eagles are moving on with the 87 to 40 win.

Stinger




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.