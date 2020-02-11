Global  

Florida Man Who Drove Into GOP Tent Reportedly Didn't Like President Trump

A man accused of driving into a tent where Republicans were registering voters reportedly did so, according to his arrest report, because he didn't like President Donald Trump and "someone had to take a stand." Katie Johnston reports.
Man Charged With Driving Into GOP Voter Registration Tent

Tweets about this

LindaFannyham

Linda Hamilton⭐⭐⭐🙏🙏 for Rush RT @JDPHD2: MSM Home Grown Democrat Terrorist: Florida man who drove van into GOP tent didn’t like Trump, says ‘someone had to take a stan… 15 seconds ago

mabry4849

Sandy Mabry RT @MAGA2ARIGHTS: Florida man who drove van into GOP tent didn’t like Trump, says ‘someone had to take a stand’: arrest report. These los… 1 minute ago

Chris23703

Christopher RT @JerylBier: Oh, look, the @nytimes is finally covering the story of the Florida guy who drove his truck into a GOP voter registration te… 1 minute ago

BuffEverSmoke

Jose L Garcia RT @donaldrusso994: Why is it that Trump hater Gregory Timm, the slithering little coward who drove a van into a tent of GOP organizers in… 2 minutes ago

Muscle_Husband

Mosin Nahhgant RT @FordFischer: The Florida man who drove into a GOP voter registration tent “told police he dislikes President Trump and felt like ‘someo… 2 minutes ago

jb_jarrell

JB Jarrell RT @GotJACKd: When Democrats don't like someone, they run them over with a car... These people are f'kng mental... #FoxNews Florida man… 9 minutes ago


Florida man arrested for driving van into GOP tent

Florida man arrested after he drove a van into Republican voter registration tent in Jacksonville

Florida man arrested after he drove a van into Republican voter registration tent in Jacksonville

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

Military can handle Vindman 'any way they want': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the military may look into disciplining former White House National Security Council aide Alexander Vindman, who testified in Trump's impeachment..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

