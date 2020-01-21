Global  

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein Warns Bernie Sanders Would 'Ruin' US Economy

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein Warns Bernie Sanders Would 'Ruin' US EconomyLloyd Blankfein issued a warning over Bernie Sanders.
Mnuchin and Blankfein say Bernie Sanders would 'ruin' U.S. economy

Former Goldman Sachs head Lloyd Blankfein and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both said that...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsmax


'He'll ruin our economy': Wall Street billionaire takes aim at Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders has a lot of momentum and Lloyd Blankfein, the former boss of Goldman Sachs, is not...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


cole80_cole

Monique Cole RT @thehill: "Let me see, a billionaire executive on Wall Street doesn't like me. Hmm, I am shocked by that." Sen. Bernie Sanders joked ab… 13 seconds ago

bobbi_aol

Bobbi #Trump2020 #ForTruth/Freedom RT @MaggiePeggy123: Democrat Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs, says Bernie's a Soviet who'll ruin our economy and destroy our m… 2 minutes ago

MaggiePeggy123

Maggie Alexander Democrat Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs, says Bernie's a Soviet who'll ruin our economy and destroy our military. 2 minutes ago

JohnStauber

WMDeception RT @FlashGFoto: Lloyd Blankfein, the former Goldman Sachs chief, said Bernie Sanders, the New Hampshire primary winner, would “ruin our eco… 2 minutes ago

DidiFrench

Didi French. Animal Activist. Vegan. Ⓥ RT @AlexandraChalup: Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein has yet to issue any warnings about how Goldman Sachs is helping Jared Kush… 3 minutes ago

raunphuwr

weerawat raunphu RT @CNNBusiness: Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said Sen. Bernie Sanders would "ruin the economy." Sanders' response? "A billion… 5 minutes ago

raunphuwr

weerawat raunphu RT @CNNBusiness: Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said Sen. Bernie Sanders would "ruin our economy." Sanders' response? "A billion… 6 minutes ago

raunphuwr

weerawat raunphu RT @CNN: Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said Sen. Bernie Sanders would "ruin our economy." Sanders' response? "A billionaire exe… 7 minutes ago


Why Trump Wants To Run Against Bernie [Video]Why Trump Wants To Run Against Bernie

Does Donald Trump want to run against Bernie Sanders? According to Slate, Bernie Sanders is the candidate Trump wants to run against. Why? Sanders liabilities haven't been exploited in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him [Video]Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him

Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate makes the comments in an upcoming Hulu documentary series, 'Hillary.' Hillary..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

