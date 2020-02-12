Global  

Wall Street Waves Off Sanders Candidacy

Bernie Sanders is on the rise.

He did well at the Iowa caucus, winning the states popular vote.

He squeaked out a victory in New Hampshire.

Many Democrats think Sanders is now the frontrunner.

However, Wall Street is not convinced he can beat Donald Trump.

According to Politico, the finance world is dismissing Sanders candidacy.

Very few people in the financial industry think Bernie Sanders has a viable chance of becoming President.
