Kate makes chicken wrap during visit to Aberdeen cafe

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited a cafe run by homelessness charity Social Bite.

Kate, known as the Countess of Strathearn while in Scotland, heard from staff, customers and volunteers at the venue in Aberdeen, which provides jobs to people who have been homeless.

Staff member Matt Thomas, who was homeless five years ago but now works in the cafe full-time and has a permanent home, showed her how to make a chicken wrap, joking: "You can come back and help me tomorrow." Report by Blairm.

