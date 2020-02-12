Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge > Kate makes chicken wrap during visit to Aberdeen cafe

Kate makes chicken wrap during visit to Aberdeen cafe

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
Kate makes chicken wrap during visit to Aberdeen cafe

Kate makes chicken wrap during visit to Aberdeen cafe

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited a cafe run by homelessness charity Social Bite.

Kate, known as the Countess of Strathearn while in Scotland, heard from staff, customers and volunteers at the venue in Aberdeen, which provides jobs to people who have been homeless.

Staff member Matt Thomas, who was homeless five years ago but now works in the cafe full-time and has a permanent home, showed her how to make a chicken wrap, joking: "You can come back and help me tomorrow." Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.