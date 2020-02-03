Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs.

While the entire Galaxy S20 line supports 5G, the Z Flip remains an LTE-only phone, and its dual 12-Megapixel rear-facing cameras can't compare to the S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel monster.

But what the Z Flip lacks in hot rod hardware, it attempts to make up in its unique vertical-opening folding design.

Take a close look with us at what the future of folding phones looks like, and how custom apps designed for the new design could change how you interact with your phone.