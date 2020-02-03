Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 03:53s - Published < > Embed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs.

While the entire Galaxy S20 line supports 5G, the Z Flip remains an LTE-only phone, and its dual 12-Megapixel rear-facing cameras can't compare to the S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel monster.

But what the Z Flip lacks in hot rod hardware, it attempts to make up in its unique vertical-opening folding design.

Take a close look with us at what the future of folding phones looks like, and how custom apps designed for the new design could change how you interact with your phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Galaxy Z Flip Hands-on: Samsung’s most exciting foldable is almost ready [Video]

Foldables might just be the next big thing in smartphones, but first-generation devices haven’t...
9to5Google - Published Also reported by •engadgetTechCrunch


Alleged Leaked Video Shows Samsung 'Galaxy Z Flip' in Action

An allegedly leaked video showing Samsung's upcoming "Galaxy Z Flip" has been shared online, offering...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •The Next WebMashable



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flip Phone [Video]Flip Phone

Samsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices [Video]Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable Galaxy Z flip phone which is scheduled to launch on Feb. 14. Meanwhile, Samsung's S20 Galaxy phones are 5G enabled and come with triple lens cameras.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.