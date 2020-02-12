Ferrum falls to N.C. Wesleyan

On a 3 game winning streak...hosting n.c wesleyan at adams stadium on senior day.

1.n.c.

Wesleyan fumble recovered by ferrum #47 lb anthony konieczka at the bishop's 49yrd line.2.

31yrd fg #35 chase deaton / score 3-0 panthers3.

Hand off to #5 rb chase deaton / 5yrd fg #35 score 6-0 panthers 13:15 left in the 2nd5.

N.c.

Wesleyan nathan gardner 10yrd td pass to #5 wr malik adams td ....wesleyan leads 7-6...9:08 left in the 2nd6.

Same combo...gardner to adams.... 15yrd td pass 21-6 wesleyan the panthers end the season with a 27-13 loss to north carolina wesleyan.

Ferreum finishes 6-4....their first winning season since 2012...great job by rob grandee and the panthers.

More division iii