Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ferrum falls to N.C. Wesleyan

Ferrum falls to N.C. Wesleyan

Video Credit: WFXR - Published < > Embed
Ferrum falls to N.C. WesleyanPanthers fall to N.C. Wesleyan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ferrum falls to N.C. Wesleyan

On a 3 game winning streak...hosting n.c wesleyan at adams stadium on senior day.

1.n.c.

Wesleyan fumble recovered by ferrum #47 lb anthony konieczka at the bishop's 49yrd line.2.

31yrd fg #35 chase deaton / score 3-0 panthers3.

Hand off to #5 rb chase deaton / 5yrd fg #35 score 6-0 panthers 13:15 left in the 2nd5.

N.c.

Wesleyan nathan gardner 10yrd td pass to #5 wr malik adams td ....wesleyan leads 7-6...9:08 left in the 2nd6.

Same combo...gardner to adams.... 15yrd td pass 21-6 wesleyan the panthers end the season with a 27-13 loss to north carolina wesleyan.

Ferreum finishes 6-4....their first winning season since 2012...great job by rob grandee and the panthers.

More division iii




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.