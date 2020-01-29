Global  

Bulldogs Split Series With Western Michigan After 2-0 Win

Bulldogs Split Series With Western Michigan After 2-0 WinUMD fell Friday 4-3, but shutout the Broncos 2-0 Saturday night.
At 7 and 3.

Adrienne>> and on the ice... the bulldogs have been a force to be reckoned with this year... but yesterday the number one team in the nation fell flat... against western michigan giving up the win on a last minute goal... .

Tonight they try to make sure they don't give up the series.

=============== start things off in the first... carson soucy passes outside to jared thomas... and thomas passes... and alex iafallo is there for the high shot.... umd goes up by one... ============== second period... broncos trying to come back.... cam lee vs.

Hunter miska... lee passes it off to aaron hadley... but miska keeps the broncos out... ================ .staying in the second... umd with the puck again... iafallo kicks it out to soucy... soucy goes cross ice.... and kyle osterberg sneaks into the net while the broncos were sleeping... umd takes the two goal lead.

And it would stay that way... the bulldogs split




