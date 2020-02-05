Trump protests

Road" closures on university boulevard and georgia avenue have concluded, as students protesting against president-elect donald trump disperse.

Monday morning, hundreds of students left class and met at montgomery blair high school.

They marched to westfield wheaton mall and then to veterans plaza in silver spring.

Some students say they will face suspension but cared more about their voices being heard.

Overall it was a peaceful protest, with the exception of one bottle thrown from the top deck of a mall parking lot, according to police.

The school district has not released a statement in response to the protest.

Blake hernandez, student at northwood high school: "apparently this is the greatest country on earth, and we haven't been showing that heard to the people who don't know about that."

Students protested from at least four high schools in the lower county area... the majority appeared to be from montgomery blair and northwood high school.

One montgomery blair student says her school permitted the protest, as long as they didn't leave school grounds.

