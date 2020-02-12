Blackfoot High School football players caught with marijuana

Global  

Video Credit: KIFI ABC Idaho Falls, ID - Published < > Embed
The Blackfoot Police Department is investigating the use of marijuana by two Blackfoot High School football players.
Good afternoon and thank you for joining us.

The blackfoot police department is investigating the use of marijuana by two blackfoot high school football players.

The investigation started thursday after police received an email claiming that two players had marijuana on them.

New at noon.... local news 8's chris oswalt is live in the newsroom with these developments.

Chris..

Dan and alasyn.... we want to be clear here... that at this time, no charges have been filed in this case... but the police department did confirm the students had marijuana on school property.

The question now is was district followed... after the kids were allowed to take part in a football game friday night.

A district spokesperson told me this afternoon that district policy was followed, referring questions to school board policy 551 the policy says: "students who violate this policy will be suspended by the principal.

Suspension for the first offense of this policy will be for three to five days, unless extraordinary circumstances exist.

The time period for suspension for the second or third offense will be determined at the discretion of the principal and/or the superintendent."

The inciden was reported on wednesday.

Based on district policy, a three to five-day suspension would have kept the players out of school until today, at the earliest.

When asked whether suspensions included extracurricula r activities, district superintendent brian kress said he could not comment and again referred us to the board policy.

Thanks chris.

We are working to get more on this story and will have more tonight at five and six.

Will have more tonight at




