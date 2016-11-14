Global  

City of Bruce issues boil water notice 11/14/16

The city of bruce has issued a boil water notice.

This alert is for customers who receive their drinking water from the water supply located incalhoun county.

This affects nearly 3,100 customers.

Water system officials say this is due to oneor more line breaks.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for at least one minute before consuming.

