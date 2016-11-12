Sonic High School Sports Blast November 12, 2016 - Part 1

Hi.

How are ya?...doc holliday.... he's bryan fenley... welcome to another edition..

Of sonic high school sports blast.... bryan: it's high school football playoff time when a postseason survival kit would come in handy..... if only they made such a thing.......just no astronaut food please.

Bryan: what's on the menu for today's show..

We have a recap of this weeks big high school games and there were some good ones.

We go against the grain.

Great inspirational message from academy award winning coach bill courtney... and we recognize those student- athletes who embody hard work in the class room... doc: but first...we check in with our game of the week........ cedric miller has turned mahs into a respectable and competitive footballprogram..

The lions in the playoffs for the second straight year in miller's second year as head coach..

After a long span of not making the postseason at all.

Bryan: lions players said this week they're not taking credit for their accomplishmests this season....they said their head coach cedric miller deserves the recognition.... if m- a-h-s were to win.....they'd enter the third round of the poseason for the first time in school history.

Doc: mahs vs.

Mitchell.... our s-k-b facilities and maintenance big game of the week... and that's where we have jessica benson.

A post season ban kept mitchell out of the playoffs for the last two years, but this year the tigers are back...they shut out hillcrest 32-0 last week...this week, taking on mahs- the lions looking yo advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.... mitchell and mahs fighting for a spot in the 3rd round of the 2a playoffs... opening kickoff...pretty much summed up the first half of this game....parron hooker...blows p ast everyone...one of two kickoff returns for touchdowns tonight for the tigers...up 6-0.

Up 12-0 in the 2nd....joshua marrion goes up and away to ladarius love.

Makes it 19-0... endzone showing no love for the lions, they trailed 27-0 at half.

And the mitchell defense, not giving any breaks.

Lions held to negative nine offensive yards...running back caleb mitchell held to less than 100 yards for the first time this season.... and mitchell with their second straight shutout in the playoffs, tigers win 35-0.

Cedric miller on game.... nathan cole on game... i'm jessica benson, sonic high school sports blast.

Doc: preston harris... douglass high head football coach... doing an excellent job.

Harris leading the red devils to their first ever playoff win last week.

But this week..... douglass facing trezevant... defending state champion trezevant.... we have a big time running back in cordarrian richardson..

Trezevant.

Doc: second round of the class two a playoffs... at the fairgrounds.

Trezevant goes to the ground game... cordarrian richardson up the sideline for the touchdown..

Douglass gets the ball back....quarterback jok nebk...gets a nice gain.

Next play..jok back to pass....desmond clayton says no you are not..

That's a sack.

Later third....sammie swing..gets a first down..

The very next snap......swing gives it to tavion starks... iron man.... bears roll.....64 to 30 doc: in six a..........collilerville taking on ten and one cordova.

Early on cordova quarterback miscue... christian arrambide..picked off by alex smith..

Cordova gets the ball back...and promptly gives the ball game.

A fumble...facs recovers.

But the wolves caleb clear tells his team... i'll get it back... picks off this matt conners pass in the end zone..

Cordova still going to the air... this time isiah stinston gets it and it out at the one yard line... jeremy banks.....cashes it in...cordova up seven-nothing... second quarter collerville fourth and goal..

But that wolves defense keeps them out of the endzone.

Cordova wins..

28 to 21..

Bryan: of all the playoff teams in 5- a....central and brentwood managed to meet in the postseason for the second-straight year.....what's the over...under of that happening.... the bruins blew out the warriors last year.... but...this time.... the game much more competitive thanks to central passing attack... bryan: the warriors come in 10-and-1 on the season...... 3rd quarter.... cameron cooper completes the pass to joshua owten watch this play again with me...... the ball goes through the finger tips.... darin turner....and owten is right there to make the catch.... just how they drew it up... later in the 3rd....cooper intercepted by xavier howard in the endzone.....great positining on the jump ball... ensuing bruins drive.... central couldn't stop the q-b draw.....kaden dreier picks up a 1st down..... a couple plays later..... dreirer flings it to christian labreche for the touchdown..

The bruines take a 14-point lead..... later in the 4th..... warriors mounting a comeback.... cooper let's it go dillon brown....makes the catch.....hes' got a touchdown.... wow.... central scores another time to force overtime.... but...brentwood prevails in the extra session... bruins beat the warriors 34-27.... bryan: it's opening week of the postseason for arkansas teams..... west memphis hosting texarkana.... early on ...sacks and two-yard runs were the name of the game... michael troxler spilled for a loss..... martavis thomas...where'd he go...or there he is..... how elusive.... struts out of the bounds....and a stare down with the camera.... he had a big night on the ground.

2nd quarter...still no score....... troxler to marcus whitaker for the touchdown.... west memphis takes the lead.... jerry edwards....not run his way...or else he'll do this to you.... i wonder what jerry lawler would call that takedown... later in the 2nd... remember thomas?...... rumbling into the endzone..

West memphis previals 29-15.

Doc: they say revenge is a dish better served cold.

Well ridgeway has had it's dish of revenge... chilling in the deep freezer for a year.

Last year... the roadrunners were knocked out of the four a playoffs by lexington.

Doc: this week.....ridgeway not going to be denied... but lexington says...really.... early first....jarrius kizer for a first down... then kizer gives it to darrius bomer...bomer touchdown..... lexington touchdown.... later in the second.....kizer again...back to pass..

But joseph newberry picks...takes it inside the lexington 15 yard line.

Vincent taylor at qb.......gets a first down... then taylor gives it to kundarrius taylor...touchdown ridgeway wins..31 to 24 doc: division two- double a matchup... undefeated mus taking on chattanooga baylor baylor comes out a bombing... bryce verble to gunnar ricketts......baylor touchdown ties the game at 7 in the 2nd... mus tries to answer....steven regis back to pass... but gets picked off..... baylor gets ball..

Baylor gets offensive.... verble to rickett again...leads to a field goal... red raiders up 10-7 in the second..

Verble back to pass again..

But the owls ryan pahlow seen enough... pick....this leads to a field goal..

And a 10-10 tie... but it's the bears who hold on to win..

16 to 12... ending the owls season.

Bryan: 1.

Eric gray gets thing rolling for the lynx running the hand off in from 56 yards out.

2.

Mario nolan- dillard drops back and goes deep, this time he connects with gray clark for the 45 yard strike.

3.

Eric gray gashes the wildcats again, this time from 46 yards away to add to the lynx touchdown count.

4.

Mario nolan- dillard finds his man deep down field of the play action pass, connecting with jesse neloms on the 43 yard bomb for the score.

5.

Eric gray just has a nose for the end zone, as he finds pay dirt for the third time on this 10 yard run for the score.

7 mercy rules in last 12 games.

Doc: time out....when time is back in..... doc: the sonic high school sports blast continues with plenty of more action... plenty of more games.

Bryan: still to come we introduce you to this weeks....scholar- athlete of