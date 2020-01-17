American Red Cross connects military families

>> stefanie: the american red cross does so much for our veterans.

Here to tell us about it is jessica from central california's chapter of the american red cross.

Jessica, thanks for being here.

>>> thanks for having us.

>> stefanie: you mentioned this is like a best kept secret of all your work that you guys do for the veterans.

Tell us why.

>>> it really is.

It really begins with our armed forces.

The american red cross was founded in 1881 by clara barton.

When she saw that there was a real need to serve the military during the civil war.

She was out there on both sides of the war, both the north and the south.

And saw that there was really a need for us to serve these military members who were serving at home and abroad.

Ever since then, our red cross volunteers have been a part of basically every war in the history of the united states serving military members and their families.

It really is a great tradition, but not one that people know a lot about.

>> stefanie: that's so cool.

I'm so glad you told that history, jessica.

People think about disaster response.

You guys are always there for fires, earthquakes, hurricanes.

But the veterans always need our help and you always make sure they're not alone.

Tell us some of the programs in the service to armed forces.

>>> this day and age, you wouldn't think this is necessary with all the technology.

All the soldiers have cell phones and e-mails.

But if there's an emergency in the family.

I'll give you an example, we had a hero named logan who was out to sea on a cruiser in the an and his father had a heart attack.

He got that message, but what the red cross was able to do for him was his family called us and issued a case.

And we were able to verify with the hospital that the father was in the hospital, that it was truly an emergency and he needed to get home.

We were able to take that information to the commanding officer, which actually got logan a helicopter ride out of the middle of the ocean to be home with his father before he passed away.

It's a very critical service that the red cross offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Just in the last month alone, our local region opened 80 cases.

80 cases of emergency communication where a soldier, sailor, somebody needed to get home or needed to get that message of an emergency situation at home.

It's a very critical element to our program.

>> stefanie: and thank goodness that you're telling us about it.

How can we get active military men and women involved?

How can they sign up?

>>> we're always looking for volunteers.

Our volunteers are incredible.

They do events like the veterans day parade.

They're the ones doing the case work for these emergency communications.

We do events called stand downs which support homeless veterans i need.

We give them a hot meal, get them some health services, help them get in touch with agencies that can assist them.

We have all sorts of opportunities for active duty, veterans or people who want to support the military.

Learn more by visiting redcross.org and seeing all the information online.

>> stefanie: and i love this, the hero care act.

Is that the emergency communication?

>>> it's a brand new program that red cross has launched.

It allows you to get access to these services right from your phone at your fingertips.

It's a free app you can download.

You can open a case if you're a military family in need of communications.

You can look for events happening near you.

For instance our reconnection work shop.

We just hosted one this weekend in partnership with the yellow ribbon project.

>> stefanie: you can get the hero care app for free, everybody.

Available for both apple and android devices.

So, that's awesome.

It offers so many cool things.

You can find information from trusted partners and key government resources.

Like you mentioned logan's story, it got him information about his dad who passed away.

>>> he said it was like getting the golden ticket.

It's the golden ticket that gets them home in times of need.

It's so important.

This app will do that for you.

All you have to do is click the button, open the case and our red cross volunteers will help get those messages across.

>> stefanie: well, there's nothing more patriotic than the red cross and veterans.

Talk to us about what you did on veterans day because you're always working.

>>> we have an operation ride for the red, cyclists raising money for our armed forces program.

>> stefanie: jessica, if folks want to donate, is there a way they can do that?

Can they make that known in their donation to the red cross?

>>> absolutely.

If you designate armed forces on there, it will go to that program.

>> stefanie: everyone take that down and remind folks of where you're located and the best way to get in touch.

>>> we're located at 1300 west shaw.

Visit us online at redcross.org or by calling 1800-red cross.

>> stefanie: we love our partnership with you guys.

I know you just came back from the east coast after the hurricane.

>>> it was a great experience.

Everyone was so grateful for the services of the red cross.

>> stefanie: and if things happen in our backyard, you know other red cross people come to us.

It's so great that you support everyone in america and especially here in our valley.

Thanks, jessica.

Come back soon.

>>> thank you.

>>