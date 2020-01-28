Dallas School District Strike Day 1

((nick)) good evening and thank you for joining us.

((candice)) teachers in one local school district ditched their textbooks today and walked the picket lines instead.((nick)) more than a hundred educators, nurses and school counselors in the dallas school districts were on strike.the state department of education says this could legally go on until december 15th.

((crystal))nick and candice, negotiators met just a few hours ago.both sides are frustrated.as i first reported on friday, today's strike was planned for november 23rd and bumped up to today all because members of the teachers' union say they feel like they aren't getting the cooperation and the transparency they've been asking for.

((crystal cranmore))teachers took the activity from the classroom to the streets of dallas monday morning.the dallas education association, the union that represents educators in the dallas school district says its members are going on ?two years?

Without a contract.

((michael cherinka)) "we were hoping not to get to this point.

Wed rather be in our classrooms teaching.

No body wants to be doing this but its a necessary evil sometimes."union members say what they are striking for boils down to two issues - healthcare and salary.

Educators say they want their incomes to be more in line with other neighboring school districts.

They say the lowest starting salary in the county is 34 thousand 500 dollars.

Leaders say they've provided proposals but district officials won't budge.the union moved up a strike planned for november 23rd to monday after it says district leaders failed to provide them their annual financial report.

((cherinka))"we have the 14 15 report, but were waiting on the 15 16..

We just want transparency.

That's all were looking for."meanwhile, district leaders say they planned on getting the union the report by the end of this month.the district solicitor tells eyewitness news that there is not much wiggle room in terms of what they can do to appease union members.

00:35:48;03 vito deluca, school solicitor" act 1 which is the law that covers how much districts can raise taxes limits our ability to even pay for increases."district leaders also cite rising healthcare and pension costs as challenges to their negotiation efforts.

((crystal)) if the strike continues, it is unclear how make-up days will be determined.those details are still being finalized.live in the studio, crystal cranmore eyewitness news.

((nick))the school district is holding a board meeting tonight at seven.we will bring you updates on the dallas strike on later editions of eyewitness news.

